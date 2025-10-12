Swiss Attorney General says suspected terror attack was foiled

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) says it stopped a suspected terrorist attack in Switzerland in spring.

“An 18-year-old man became radicalised,” said Attorney General Stefan Blättler, who spoke to the Sunday paper SonntagsBlick. The Swiss national is currently being held in pre-trial detention.

“His aim was to carry out an attack,” said Blättler. The suspect had reportedly researched methods and was allegedly planning to use a knife. “There’s an Islamist motive,” Blättler added. A knife, bought online shortly beforehand, was seized from the suspect. Criminal proceedings are underway and the presumption of innocence applies. Investigators are also looking into whether other people may have been involved.

Record number of terrorism cases underway in Switzerland

Switzerland is currently handling more than 140 terrorism-related cases – a record number – according to Blättler. At the start of the year, the OAG was reporting around 120 ongoing investigations.

“The cases cover a broad range of offences, from spreading propaganda to jihadist travel and planning attacks,” says Blättler. To strengthen counter-terrorism efforts, the House of Representatives is pushing for a dedicated federal prosecution office and it backed a motion in favour of the proposal in June.

A wider societal issue

Blättler points out that many of those involved are young adults. “This is a societal issue. Prevention and education aren’t part of the federal prosecution’s remit.” He says it’s easier to identify organised groups than individuals acting alone.

“There’s no single mafia,” Blättler explains. He says groups tend to align themselves with different organisations depending on the case. “Where interests overlap, networks form,” he adds.

Blättler warns that Switzerland could face a situation similar to Sweden within the next ten to fifteen years if no action is taken. Over the past three decades, criminal gangs have taken root in the Scandinavian country. According to Swedish authorities, crimes such as drug and arms trafficking, human trafficking and social insurance fraud have risen sharply. The government in Stockholm now describes organised crime as a “systemic threat.”

To tackle the growing threat, Blättler is once again calling for more resources. In Switzerland, limited capacity means the OAG can’t launch proceedings for every complaint it receives. “Don’t expect us to act if we’re short on ‘ammunition’, meaning resources,” he says.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp

