Swiss authorities keep close eye on West Nile fever in Italy

While the Lazio region around Rome – with three deaths and 44 confirmed infections – has been most impacted, more northern regions of Italy including Lombardy, the Po Valley, and Piedmont have also been affected. In Switzerland, this hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and authorities in Ticino, particularly along the border with Italy.
The infectious agent of West Nile fever is transmitted by mosquitoes or ticks carrying the virus. “Given that the vectors (mosquitoes) and main hosts (wild birds) are present here in Switzerland, the country could be affected,” writes the FOPHExternal link.
The virus can infect birds and mammals, including horses, dogs, and cats. However, the disease is also a zoonosis, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. It is not transmissible from human to human.
The virus is generally harmless. In most dogs and birds, it is asymptomatic. In 80% of human cases, there are no visible symptoms; some 20% of infected people experience mild symptoms.
In rare cases, however, the virus can lead to serious or fatal complications. In less than 1% of infected people, the West Nile virus attacks the nervous system, causing encephalitis and/or meningitis, according to the FOPH.
Authorities recommend that travellers to high-risk areas protect themselves against mosquito bites. West Nile fever is an epizootic – a disease widespread in animals – that must be monitored, states the FOPH, reiterating that vets and laboratories have to report cases and suspected symptoms to the cantonal veterinarian.
