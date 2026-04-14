Swiss avalanche risk postpones Patrouille des Glaciers
The first ski mountaineering races of the Patrouille des Glaciers in Switzerland have been postponed by 24 hours with organisers citing an increased avalanche risk on the course.
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The affected races are Zermatt-Verbier (Z1) and Arolla-Verbier (A1), originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Z2 and A2 races this weekend will proceed as planned.
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“The weather conditions observed over the past 24 hours have led to a wetting of the snowpack, increasing the risk of avalanches on the course,” the organisers said on their website Monday evening.
Furthermore, the reduced visibility conditions do not allow for “optimal access for emergency services or a level of security that meets requirements.”
The organisers further specify that this postponement is taken “in anticipation of an improvement in conditions” in the coming days.
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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