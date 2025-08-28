Swiss bank vaults swell from geopolitical tensions

According to a statement issued by the Swiss Bankers Association on Thursday, assets managed by 230 Swiss banks rose by 10.6% to CHF9,284 trillion last year. Of this total, CHF4,225 trillion was attributable to foreign clients and CHF5,059 trillion to domestic clients.
Assets from abroad were 10% higher than in the previous year. Switzerland thus remained the world leader in cross-border wealth management for private clients.
Experts surveyed by the Swiss Bankers Association attributed the growth primarily to geopolitically motivated capital inflows, as Switzerland once again proved its role as a safe haven. Political stability, legal certainty and a stable currency were cited as key factors in Switzerland’s attractiveness as a business location.
According to the experts’ estimates, cross-border wealth management is likely to continue to grow in 2025. The Swiss Banking Outlook expects growth in the range of 2.5% to 5%. According to the outlook, the inflow of new money will be fuelled in particular by geopolitical risks and uncertainties in the United States.
More
More
Swiss private bank vaults house CHF3.4 trillion
This content was published on
In 2024, Swiss private banks managed a record CHF3.4 trillion of assets.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.