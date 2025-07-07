Swiss: Belgrade-Zurich flight forced to land in Germany

In accordance with the procedures expected in this type of situation, the crew of the Airbus A220-300 decided to divert to the nearest appropriate airport, it said.
The landing took place without incident and the passengers were able to leave the aircraft using the usual stairs. Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene and buses were organised to transport passengers to Zurich, it is stated.
More
More
The Swissair flight 111 crash: causes and consequences
This content was published on
swissinfo.ch looks back at the worst accident in Swiss civil aviation history and the consequences for airline safety and Swissair.
SWISS added that the exact causes of the incident are currently being investigated and that one of its teams is on its way to Friedrichshafen to provide the best possible support to the passengers, crew and authorities on site.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Zurich laboratory finds intestinal bacteria in coffee machines
This content was published on
Last year, the Zurich Cantonal Laboratory found defects in one in four samples of milk drinks from coffee machines. Too many intestinal bacteria were found in a number of samples.
New Swiss 3D simulation tool offers better landslide forecasting
This content was published on
A new 3D simulation tool is enabling much more accurate avalanche forecasts. The model, which proved its worth during the landslides in Brienz (GR) and Blatten (VS), could lead to more effective management of alpine risks.
Alleged leader of Kosovar terrorist group indicted in Switzerland
This content was published on
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought charges against a Kosovar on suspicion of being the leader of the Swiss branch of a Kosovar terrorist organisation. He is also suspected of having been active in the management of the organisation in Kosovo.
Swiss glacier lake drains without causing flooding damage
This content was published on
The Faverges glacial lake on the Plaine Morte above Lenk in the Bernese Oberland drained over the weekend. There was no flooding or damage, the authorities announced on Monday.
Swiss bosses distance themselves from the United States
This content was published on
According to a survey of managers, Swiss companies are increasingly turning away from the USA and orientating themselves more towards Southeast Asia and the EU. This is the result of a recent survey.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.