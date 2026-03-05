SWISS cancels more flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has cancelled more flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv. Due to the tense situation in the Middle East, flights to Dubai have been cancelled until March 10 and those to Tel Aviv until March 22. A special SWISS repatriation flight from Oman is scheduled to land in Zurich on Thursday.

SWISS announced on Thursday that it decided to extend the cancellation of flights to the region in order to ensure the safety of its crews and passengers.

On Tuesday, SWISS had suspended flights to Dubai until Friday and those to Tel Aviv until Sunday.

On Thursday morning, a special SWISS flight took off from Muscat in Oman to Zurich. It is expected to land at 2:30 pm. According to SWISS, there are 211 passengers on board – 206 adults and five children. These were people who already had a SWISS ticket and were unable to travel due to the current situation, as well as Swiss nationals who had registered with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs as travelling to Oman.

