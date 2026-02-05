Swiss canton makes first payments to Crans-Montana fire victims

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The canton of Valais has made the first payments of emergency aid of CHF10,000 (about $12,900) for each person hospitalised or family affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana. So far, 48 victims have benefited.

Generated with artificial intelligence.
“The files are currently being processed as and when the requested documents are received, and are then forwarded to the bank for payment,” the canton of Valais wrote on Thursday. The canton had announced on January 14 that it would pay out this lump sum of CHF10,000. If the payment has taken some time, it is because “a minimum of administrative checks” had to be carried out, the press release continues.

Of the 48 payments already made, 14 were paid into foreign accounts: seven in France, six in Italy and one in Belgium.

Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans on 3 January at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, where 40 young people burned to death.

Swiss Politics

Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland’s image

This content was published on As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.

Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland’s image

