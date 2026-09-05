Swiss canton Valais wants complete eradication of two wolf packs

The canton justifies its request on the basis of the 219 livestock killed in 84 recorded attacks during the 2026 mountain pasture season. Keystone-SDA

The canton of Valais has applied to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) for authorisation to cull two wolf packs in their entirety: those in Augstbord and the Nanz Valley. This measure follows the death of 219 farm animals this summer.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Valais demande l’éradication complète de deux meutes de loups Original Read more: Le Valais demande l’éradication complète de deux meutes de loups

The request from Valais, submitted to the FOEN at the end of August, forms part of the fourth phase of wolf management in Switzerland. The packs in Augstbord and the Nanz Valley are to be completely eradicated, including their cubs, the Cantonal Service for Hunting, Fishing and Wildlife told news agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday, confirming a report in the Walliser Bote.

The canton justifies its request on the basis of the 219 livestock killed in 84 recorded attacks during the 2026 mountain pasture season. The Augstbord and Nanz/Ganter regions have been particularly hard hit, with 54 and 25 animals killed, respectively.

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The Augstbord pack, which was considered to have been wiped out last winter following the culling of 14 individuals, has reformed. At least three new cubs have been recorded there. The pack in the Nanz valley also has at least three young.

In addition to these two culls, the canton plans to cull two further packs. In Nendaz/Isérables (at least five cubs) and Les Toules, the plan is to cull two-thirds of this year’s cubs.

Other cantons, such as Graubünden, Ticino and St Gallen, have also issued new culling orders. The FOEN’s decision on the Valais application is expected by mid-September.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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