Swiss central bank urged to tread carefully over tariffs

The SNB is walking a tightrope over tariffs and inflation Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) shouldn’t seek to soften the impact of United States tariffs through monetary-policy channels, according to a group of economists.

1 minute

Bloomberg Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Banco Central é instado a agir com cautela em relação às tarifas Read more: Banco Central é instado a agir com cautela em relação às tarifas

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swiss exporters are currently in a double bind, enduring the 39% levy imposed this month as well as a strong franc that’s appreciated by about 10% against the dollar since President Donald Trump’s initial trade announcements in April.

More

More Foreign Affairs Trump’s tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland’s economic independence This content was published on Officials worry that Switzerland’s historic strengths have become liabilities in an age of trade wars. Read more: Trump’s tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland’s economic independence

While the SNB could move to help them by either reducing interest rates or weakening the currency through interventions, both responses bear costs, uncertainties and risks, according to the SNB Observatory — a group of academics usually critical of the central bank.

They urge it not to shift policy specifically to ease pain from the surcharges.

“Any policy intervention would carry inflationary risks and invite renewed accusations of currency manipulation,” the group said Tuesday in a report. “In practice, the SNB can do little that would be effective in mitigating the effects of the tariff without creating other problems.”

The Swiss economy is proving resilient so far, while a minority of forecasters expects the central bank to cut borrowing costs below zero in the second half of 2025, with inflation currently just 0.2%. Other analysts predict firms will increasingly look to the SNB for help if the high tariff rate stays in effect for an extended period.

More Debate Hosted by: Giannis Mavris Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump? How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know. Join the discussion 12 Likes View the discussion

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.