Swiss cheese exports recorded second-best year in 2024

Around 45% of Swiss milk is processed into over 700 different Swiss cheese specialties, of which almost 40% are exported to over 70 countries worldwide. Some 83% of cheese exports go to European countries. The increase here was 9.5% compared to 2023. Exports outside Europe remained stable (+0.4%). In the US market, the export volume rose by 1.4%.
All cheese categories, with the exception of processed cheese, other cheese and ready-made fondue, recorded growth in 2024.
Last year, Switzerland imported 78,646 tons of cheese. This is 5.9% more than in the previous year. Cheese is imported into Switzerland at a significantly lower price than exported. The majority of imports were fresh cheese and quark.
A significant proportion of imports are processed by the food industry and the catering trade.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
UBS releases ‘hundreds’ of staff in fresh wave of job cuts
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.