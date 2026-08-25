Swiss citizenship revoked due to terrorist attack plans

Swiss citizenship revoked due to plans to carry out an attack Keystone-SDA

The Federal Administrative Court has upheld the revocation of Swiss citizenship for an IS supporter. The man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in France for planning attacks.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Schweizer Staatsbürgerschaft wegen Anschlagsplänen entzogen Original Read more: Schweizer Staatsbürgerschaft wegen Anschlagsplänen entzogen

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The man was born 36 years ago in Bosnia and Herzegovina and became a Swiss citizen in 2000. He lived in Yverdon-les-Bains in canton Vaud for a long time. In January 2021, the Assize Court in Paris sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment. He had professed allegiance to Islamic State (IS) and planned attacks in France, notably in Nice.

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In a decision dated May 2021, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) revoked his Swiss citizenship on the grounds of the serious crimes he had committed in the context of terrorist activities. It was held that he had harmed Switzerland’s interests and damaged its reputation.

The Federal Administrative Court upheld this decision in a judgement published on Monday. The case may be appealed to the Federal Court.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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