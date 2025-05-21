Swiss corporate tax rates edge down slightly

That’s the finding of the Swiss Tax Report 2025, published by the consulting firm KPMG on Tuesday. The study compares corporate and income tax rates across more than 50 countries and all 26 Swiss cantons.
Canton Zug remains the most tax-friendly canton, with a profit tax rate of 11.85%. Meanwhile, canton Bern continues to rank lowest in Switzerland on 20.54%, followed by canton Zurich (19.61%) and canton Valais (17.12%).
KPMG says there were only minor changes to tax rates compared with last year. The biggest shift came in canton Ticino, where the rate dropped by 3.11 percentage points to 16.05%. Canton Basel Country followed, cutting its profit tax rate by 2.45 percentage points to 13.45%.
