Swiss corporate tax rates edge down slightly

Slight fall in corporate taxes in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Companies in Switzerland are now paying slightly less tax. The average corporate income tax rate has dipped to 14.4%, down from 14.6% the year before.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Unternehmenssteuern in der Schweiz leicht gesunken Original Read more: Unternehmenssteuern in der Schweiz leicht gesunken

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

That’s the finding of the Swiss Tax Report 2025, published by the consulting firm KPMG on Tuesday. The study compares corporate and income tax rates across more than 50 countries and all 26 Swiss cantons.

+ Switzerland’s tax haven reputation runs deep even with reformsExternal link

Canton Zug remains the most tax-friendly canton, with a profit tax rate of 11.85%. Meanwhile, canton Bern continues to rank lowest in Switzerland on 20.54%, followed by canton Zurich (19.61%) and canton Valais (17.12%).

More Debate Hosted by: Patricia Islas What does Switzerland need to do to stop being considered a tax haven? Switzerland still has the image of being a tax haven for large companies operating elsewhere in the world. Join the discussion 4 Likes View the discussion

KPMG says there were only minor changes to tax rates compared with last year. The biggest shift came in canton Ticino, where the rate dropped by 3.11 percentage points to 16.05%. Canton Basel Country followed, cutting its profit tax rate by 2.45 percentage points to 13.45%.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.