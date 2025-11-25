Swiss dairy firm Emmi buys The English Cheesecake Company
Swiss dairy giant Emmi has bought The English Cheesecake Company, a leading UK brand known for its premium cheesecakes.
The Swiss firm says the deal will strengthen its dessert business in Britain and help create new synergies.
The Emmi Group said on Tuesday the deal will complement Mademoiselle Desserts Group’s existing business and strengthen its sales strategy. No financial details have been disclosed.
Founded in 2000 as a family-run business, The English Cheesecake Company recently reported sales of about £23 million (CHF24 million). It makes classic cheesecakes alongside vegan and frozen varieties, as well as snack-sized options.
