Swiss data centres can improve energy efficiency by 46%
Swiss data centres and server rooms have the potential to energy efficiency potential by 46% if technology and operations are systematically optimised.
According to the Swiss Energy Platform of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, savings are possible through more efficient cooling systems, higher operating temperatures, waste heat utilisation and the use of energy-efficient hardware, among other things. This would enable companies to reduce both electricity consumption and energy costs.
According to a study by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU), data centres in Switzerland consumed around 2.1 terawatt hours of electricity in 2019. This corresponds to around 3.6% of the country’s energy consumption.
Globally, data centres use 3% of electricity – less than electric vehicles, air conditioners, or heavy industry – but demand could double by 2030 due to high-performance AI servers, according to the International Energy AgencyExternal link (IEA).
Some 120 data centres are based in Switzerland, with more than tenExternal link new projects being built. This makes it one of the countries with the highest concentration of centres per capita in the world.
