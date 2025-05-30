The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss economic outlook improves

Swiss economic outlook improves slightly in May
Keystone-SDA
Swiss economic outlook improves
The Swiss economy saw the clouds that had gathered over its prospects lift somewhat in May. However, the KOF economic barometer is still below its long-term average.

Keystone-SDA

The indicator recovered 1.4 points to 98.5, driven in particular by the secondary sector. Conversely, foreign demand and private consumption are showing signs of weakening, according to the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich in its regular publication on Friday.

+ Swiss economy facing ‘high downside risks’

The industrial sub-components of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, wood, glass, stone, food and paper and printing have all recovered. Textiles and metallurgy, on the other hand, took a beating.

Published since 1970, the KOF economic barometer is calculated on the basis of figures from the Federal Statistical Office and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). It takes into account more than 500 variables.

