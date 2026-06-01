Swiss economy growing slightly less quickly than expected
The Swiss economy grew slightly less quickly than expected in the first quarter of 2026. Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4% on an adjusted basis compared to the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Monday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In an initial flash estimate a fortnight ago, SECO had forecast slightly higher growth of 0.5%. However, the current figure is higher than in the two previous quarters. At that time, growth was 0.2% and -0.4% respectively.
According to SECO, growth at the beginning of the year was mainly driven by industry. Its value added grew strongly by 1.3% – after several quarters of subdued growth.
In the service sector (+0.2%), however, momentum remained subdued. According to SECO, the individual sectors developed differently. Trade and retail in particular shrank.
+ No recession in Switzerland despite oil crisis, says study
This development is in line with stagnating private consumer spending. As a result, domestic final demand was weak at plus 0.1%, although government consumption increased by 0.9%.
The figure is adjusted for sporting events. As is well known, the Olympic Games and major football events distort Swiss GDP due to the licence income that flows to the sports associations based in Switzerland. Without adjustments, GDP growth was slightly higher at 0.7% in the first quarter.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.