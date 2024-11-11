SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

Swiss International Airlines is part of the Lufthansa Group, which includes numerous other airlines. Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has once again extended its flight ban to Israel.

Keystone-SDA

Due to the continuing tense security situation, the Group companies will not fly to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv up to and including December 15, the company announced in Frankfurt on Monday. This applies to the airlines Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS and Brussels.

Previously, flights to Tel Aviv were only suspended up to and including November 25. Affected passengers can rebook to a later travel date free of charge or receive a refund of the ticket price.

Connections to the Lebanese capital Beirut will remain suspended up to and including February 28, 2025. There will be no flights to the Iranian capital Tehran up to and including January 31, 2025.

