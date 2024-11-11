Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

Swiss airport
Swiss International Airlines is part of the Lufthansa Group, which includes numerous other airlines. Keystone / Christian Beutler
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv
The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has once again extended its flight ban to Israel.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Due to the continuing tense security situation, the Group companies will not fly to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv up to and including December 15, the company announced in Frankfurt on Monday. This applies to the airlines Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS and Brussels.

Previously, flights to Tel Aviv were only suspended up to and including November 25. Affected passengers can rebook to a later travel date free of charge or receive a refund of the ticket price.

Connections to the Lebanese capital Beirut will remain suspended up to and including February 28, 2025. There will be no flights to the Iranian capital Tehran up to and including January 31, 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

