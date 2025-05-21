The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss Federal Railways’ freight division to cut 65 jobs

SBB Cargo cuts 65 jobs in Ticino and German-speaking Switzerland
SBB Cargo cuts 65 jobs in Ticino and German-speaking Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Federal Railways’ freight division to cut 65 jobs
Listening: Swiss Federal Railways’ freight division to cut 65 jobs

The freight division of the Swiss Federal Railways, known as “SBB Cargo”, will cut 65 full-time roles as it scales back its freight operations.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The majority of the cuts – around two-thirds – will hit staff in canton Ticino, with the rest affecting German-speaking parts of Switzerland.

The cuts come as the company continues to post losses in its combined transport division. As part of the restructuring, two freight terminals in French-speaking Switzerland are also set to close.

The Federal Railways announced on Tuesday that it is scrapping its east-west combined transport route. However, the north-south link across the Alps will remain in place. Containers will continue to travel by rail between Dietikon and Stabio, but will be moved by road before and after those two terminals.

The move also spells the end for eight terminals across the country, including sites in Basel, Oensingen, Gossau, Widnau, Renens, St-Triphon, Cadenazzo and Lugano.

The Federal Railways’ combined transport business is currently running at a loss of around CHF12 million ($14 million) a year, despite generating just CHF18 million in revenue.

The job cuts will affect train drivers, shunters and technical inspection staff. The Federal Railways says redundancies will be kept to a minimum, with most affected employees expected to be offered roles elsewhere within the company.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

SWISS still not flying to Tel Aviv

More

SWISS not flying to Tel Aviv until June 8

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will not be flying to Tel Aviv up to and including June 8 due to the current situation in the Middle East.

Read more: SWISS not flying to Tel Aviv until June 8

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR