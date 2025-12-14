Swiss Federal Railways to expand international links in new timetable

Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A new public transport timetable comes into force on Sunday in Switzerland. International services are being expanded, including a new direct train from Brig to Berlin.

3 minutes

RTS

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Some routes are being reinstated, others adjusted, and several regional services strengthened. But some connections are being cut back, notably around Lake Geneva.

Services on French-speaking regional networks have generally been expanded. The Vaud RER network is getting new trains and extra capacity to keep up with rising passenger numbers.

The direct line between Geneva and Basel via Lausanne, Biel and Delémont is returning after a decade. A new double track on the German-speaking side has been completed, allowing trains to run once an hour.

Travellers will no longer be able to get from Porrentruy to Biel or Basel without changing at Delémont. The BLS railway company is also joining the Basel-Biel route, running one direct train an hour (the IR56) via Laufon, Delémont, Moutier and Granges Nord. The R2 will also run hourly from Delémont to Bonfol, with a connection at Porrentruy for Delle. For the first time, passengers can travel from the Jura capital to Bonfol without changing trains.

New international connections

Overnight services to Geneva Airport are also changing. Every weekend, early-morning trains will run from key cities in French-speaking Switzerland, making it easier to catch the first flights.

International links are being strengthened too. Among the new additions is a direct Brig–Berlin service, providing a direct link from the Valais Alps to the German capital.

But the new timetable also brings some cutbacks. On Lake Geneva, the CGN ferry operator is almost halving the number of boats between Thonon-les-Bains and Lausanne, a move that will hit many cross-border commuters who rely on the service.

And looking ahead, construction work planned for 2026 could occasionally disrupt train services, with slower journeys or temporary line closures.

Translated from French by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories Popular Stories