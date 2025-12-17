Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ shortlisted for the Oscars

Petra Volpe's Heldin (Late Shift) has been shortlisted for Best International Film at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles along with 14 other films.

A total of 86 countries had applied for the 2026 competition in the International Feature Film category, the Film Academy announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Selected for a dozen festivals, and having already won at least six awards, Petra Volpe’s Late Shift is the Swiss film that has attracted the most people to cinemas this year, with around 200,900 admissions. The film, which had its world premiere at the Berlinale, pays tribute to the nursing staff in a Swiss hospital.

More Culture Berlin Film Festival: the heroic ‘Late Shift’ of a Swiss nurse This content was published on Swiss filmmaker Petra Volpe’s tense drama, Late Shift, about hospital life seen through the eyes of a dedicated nurse, had its Berlin Film Festival premiere last week. Read more: Berlin Film Festival: the heroic ‘Late Shift’ of a Swiss nurse

The selection includes 15 feature films in this category. No Other Choice (South Korea), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia) and Belén (Argentina) are also in the running. France has been shortlisted for It was just an accident by Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

The family drama Sentimental Value (Norway), the road movie Sirât (Spain), The Secret Agent (Brazil), Sound of Falling (Germany), Homebound (India), The President’s Cake (Iraq), Kokuho (Japan), All That’s Left of You (Jordan), Palestine 36 (Palestine), and Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan) complete the list.

Of the 15 nominees, five films will be nominated for the final competition on January 22. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday March 15, 2026.

