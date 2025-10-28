The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Fewer Swiss films on streaming sites despite viewing growth

Swiss films on streaming sites rarer, but viewings growing
Swiss films on streaming sites rarer, but viewings growing Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Fewer Swiss films on streaming sites despite viewing growth
Listening: Fewer Swiss films on streaming sites despite viewing growth

Swiss films on streaming platforms represent only 3% of the total offer and 2% of viewings, according to a statement published today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, the number of viewings multiplied sevenfold between 2023 and 2024, despite the decrease in the number of offerings.

Generally speaking, among Swiss viewers, it is animated films, whose viewings increased by 19%, while documentaries recorded a 7% decrease.

According to the FSO, fiction films are still the favourites, accounting for 85% of feature film offerings and 83% of streaming service usage.

As for the number of subscribers, these increased in 2024 by 5%, after a slight decline in 2023. However, the numbers remain steadily high from 2021.

In contrast, other methods of enjoyment, such as rental (-7%) and purchase, are losing importance. Series are not included in the statistics, but will be included in the future.

More

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR