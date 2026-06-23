SWISS flights to Dubai set to resume from October 24

Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai (UAE) until the end of the summer timetable on October 24. The airline announced on Tuesday that the extended suspension was for operational reasons.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss: Dubai wird erst ab 24. Oktober wieder angeflogen Original Read more: Swiss: Dubai wird erst ab 24. Oktober wieder angeflogen

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SWISS said it was closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and was in regular contact with the relevant authorities and partners within the Lufthansa Group. Passengers whose flights are cancelled can rebook their journey free of charge or receive a refund of the ticket price.

In late March SWISS had already extended its suspension of flights to certain destinations in the Middle East for safety reasons. At the time, it was announced that the airline would suspend flights to both Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31. The suspension of flights to Dubai was extended for the first time in May. Flights to Tel Aviv are due to resume on July 1.

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The reasons for the changes to the flight schedule were the tense situation in and around Iran following the Israeli-US attacks on the country and Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the Gulf states, including the Emirates, as well as against Israel.

At the same time, the Lufthansa subsidiary is continuing its expanded flight service between Zurich and Delhi until the end of the summer timetable, it said on Tuesday. In addition to the regular daily service, a second daily flight operated by an Airbus A330 is being offered. This is in response to increased demand.

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

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