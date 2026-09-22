Swiss football captain admits using fake Covid certificate

Granit Xhaka after the national team’s victory against Colombia at the World Cup in July. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Switzerland will play its next four Nations League matches without its captain, Granit Xhaka, after the latter admitted to purchasing a fake Covid-19 certificate.

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Xhaka spoke on Monday for the first time about the allegation that he had obtained a fake Covid vaccination certificate and admitted to the charges. In agreement with the Swiss Football Association, he will not join the national team’s training camp in Turkey and will also miss the next four Nations League matches.

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“At the time, I was personally very anxious and had serious reservations about the Covid-19 vaccine,” Xhaka explained on Instagram. “I felt a deep mistrust of the vaccine and was gripped by fear and uncertainty.” In this “emotionally turbulent state,” he obtained a vaccination certificate, “instead of clarifying my outstanding questions through the proper channels.”

Xhaka apologises

The 33-year-old from Basel acknowledges his wrongdoing: “It was a mistake. I’m sorry.” The tabloid Blick first reported on Friday that Xhaka had allegedly purchased a fake Covid certificate in 2022. The Lucerne public prosecutor’s office confirmed that it had opened an investigation into the Swiss national team captain.

+ Swiss health authorities defend Covid strategy

“Granit Xhaka has informed us of the facts and has also indicated that he will speak publicly about this matter and take responsibility,” explained Peter Knäbel, president of the Swiss Football Association, in a press release. “We welcome the fact that Granit is taking this step and taking responsibility. At the same time, we have jointly come to the conclusion that it is in the team’s best interest to play this series of matches without him.”

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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