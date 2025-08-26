Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun

The new football campus 'Swiss Football Home' is being built in Thun. The centre, based on an international model, will include pitches for the senior national teams and the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association. The aim is to make the city the new meeting place for Swiss football.

The city of Thun prevailed against various competitors in the decision on the location. “This decision marks an important milestone for the realisation of the SFA Association Centre,” said Peter Knäbel, President of the Swiss Football Association (SFA), in a press release on Tuesday.

One of the decisive factors was Thun’s proximity to the association’s current headquarters in Muri near Bern. This was a key factor for the staff, the SFA wrote in its press release.

In addition, “the tailor-made hotel solution guaranteed by third parties and the opportunity to utilise synergies with the new and existing facilities in the sports cluster in Thun, in the direct vicinity of the FC Thun stadium,” SFA Secretary General Robert Breiter is quoted in the press release.

The public and local clubs will also be able to use the new centre. According to the association, it should be an enrichment for the entire region. “We are convinced that a centre with national and international appeal can be created at the gateway to the Bernese Oberland,” explained Breiter.

The “Swiss Football Home” includes pitches for training sessions for all national teams, for international matches and for the training of referees and coaches. There is also additional football infrastructure such as changing rooms, fitness and treatment rooms.

The future headquarters of the Swiss Football Association are also to be built on the site near the existing Stockhorn Arena. The new centre in Thun South is based on international models.

Support from the city and canton

The new football centre will receive support from the public sector. The cantonal government has approved an investment contribution of CHF7.5 million pending approval of the Grand Council. It is also planning an interest-free loan of the same amount.

Thun City Council had already approved the loan for the planning work in July of this year. For its part, the Thun municipality will submit the land transfer under building rights to the municipal assembly for approval. With the site selected, the next steps can now be taken.

