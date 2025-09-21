Swiss football match ends in burns and riots

Several fans with burn injuries after Young Boys match in Aarau Keystone-SDA

There was serious rioting in Aarau on Saturday during the football match between Aarau and the Bernese Young Boys (YB). Five YB fans suffered burns during the game - due to their own pyrotechnics. They had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Some of the YB fans were seriously injured, said a police spokesman on Sunday at the request of news agency Keystone-SDA. The fans were taken to various hospitals by ambulance.

After losing the game, YB fans then attacked the Aargau police at the railway station, throwing stones and building site barriers at them. One police officer suffered bruises and two police cars were damaged.

