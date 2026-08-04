Swiss fruit growers expect bumper plum harvest

Swiss fruit growers are expecting a good plum harvest Keystone-SDA

The Swiss plum harvest has begun – a week earlier than usual. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, fruit growers are expecting high-quality fruit and a yield of around 3,000 tonnes.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Obstbauern erwarten gute Zwetschgenernte Original Read more: Schweizer Obstbauern erwarten gute Zwetschgenernte

The warm temperatures led to an early start to the harvest in all Swiss growing regions, the Swiss Fruit Association said on Tuesday. The harvest is expected to last until early September.

The quality of the fruit is said to be very good this year. The many hours of sunshine over the past few weeks have ensured a high sugar content and a well-balanced flavour in the plums.

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According to the fruit association, plums can be eaten fresh, but are also ideal for cakes, tarts, jams, chutneys and sauces. They are also well suited to freezing. Before freezing, it is best to halve the plums and remove the stones. This way, they will be ready straight away for your next late-summer culinary delight.

Incidentally, the association notes that the white sheen on the skin is a natural waxy coating that protects the plums from drying out. This can be eaten without any problem or washed off with warm water just before eating.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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