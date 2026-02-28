Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel
Following the escalation in the Middle East on Saturday night, the Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel. The same advice has been in place for Iran for some time.
After the Israeli government declared a state of emergency and closed its airspace, the foreign ministry responded on Saturday with a stricter travel warning.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The development of the situation is uncertain, it said. Swiss nationals staying in Israel are advised by the ministry to use commercial means of transport if they wish to leave the country. The decision to leave the country is made voluntarily, at the traveller’s own risk and expense.
More
Tracking down the Iran talks in Geneva
The ministry had already previously advised against travelling to Iran. According to their own statements, Israel and the US began “extensive attacks” against Iran on Saturday. Only last week, the parties negotiated in Geneva.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.