The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss government backs 2038 Winter Olympics bid

The Federal Council supports the organisation of the 2038 Winter Olympics
The Federal Council supports the organisation of the 2038 Winter Olympics Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government backs 2038 Winter Olympics bid
Listening: Swiss government backs 2038 Winter Olympics bid

The Swiss government has backed plans to host the 2038 Winter Olympics. On Wednesday, it opened a consultation on plans to provide up to CHF200 million ($249 million) in federal funding.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, says hosting such a global event would bring major benefits, from boosting sport and driving technical innovation to strengthening social cohesion, creating lasting value for tourism and enhancing Switzerland’s international image.

+ Can Switzerland really host a sustainable Winter Olympics?

Switzerland would be the first country to host the Winter Olympics rather than a single city. The Games would be staged across the country’s four language regions, with no new venues built.

If Switzerland’s bid meets the International Olympic Committee’s criteria, the country will secure the Games.

Translated from French by AI/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR