Swiss seek ways to bolster financial crime office

This office receives reports of suspected money laundering and terrorist financing. These reports are sent to it by financial intermediaries, such as banks.
However, MROS is overwhelmed with this information, and if it is unable to process it, there is a risk that financial crimes will not be identified in time and will therefore be forwarded too late to the criminal prosecution authorities.
It should be noted that these are often international cases. Switzerland could therefore find itself in an awkward position if it is unable to cooperate effectively.
Fee-based assistance?
In its statement, the Federal Council indicated that the Confederation is facing a tight budgetary situation, meaning that it cannot provide further support to MROS.
The government is therefore considering new financing models, such as the introduction of a fee system.
According to Tamedia newspapers, one option being considered would be to require banks and other financial institutions to contribute through taxes. It remains to be seen whether the Federal Council will pursue this option.
Translated from Frency by DeepL/ds
