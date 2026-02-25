Swiss government to provide solidarity payment for Crans-Montana fire victims
The Swiss government plans to provide a solidarity payment to the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana and to the families of those who died. It said on Wednesday that the contribution will amount to CHF50,000 ($64,535).
According to the statement, the payment is designed to give those affected quick and straightforward support to help them get through immediate financial difficulties. The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, says it also sees the contribution as an important gesture of social solidarity and a sign of the Confederation’s support.
The Federal Council has approved an urgent federal law to authorise the solidarity payment and has submitted the necessary supplementary funds to Parliament. The Federal Assembly is expected to adopt the emergency legislation during its spring session in March, allowing the money to be released quickly.
The solidarity payment will go to the same people who are receiving emergency assistance from canton Valais.
