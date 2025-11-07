Swiss Guard under investigation for alleged anti-Jewish insults

Swiss guard under investigation for alleged anti-Jewish insults Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A Swiss papal guard is under investigation for allegedly insulting two Jewish women. The incident is said to have occurred during the pope's general audience on October 29.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Garde suisse sous enquête pour insultes anti-juifs présumées Original Read more: Garde suisse sous enquête pour insultes anti-juifs présumées

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Questioned by the Italian agency Ansa, the spokesman for the Pontifical Swiss Guard, Corporal Eliah Cinotti, confirmed on Friday that a “contentious episode” had been reported and that an internal investigation, the content of which remains confidential, had been launched.

“This is a normal procedure, as the service must always be provided with the utmost professionalism,” he added. The affair was revealed by the Italian daily La Repubblica.

+ Who are the Swiss Guards?

During the pope’s general audience on October 29, two Jewish women were allegedly insulted by a Swiss Guard on duty in St Peter’s Square. The audience was dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the declaration of the Second Vatican Council “Nostra Aetate”, promulgated on October 28, 1965, by Pope Paul VI. The text deals with the Catholic Church’s relations with non-Christian religions. The venue was packed with representatives of other religions, including a large Jewish contingent, according to Ansa.

One of those involved, Michal Govrin, an Israeli writer and theatre director, was quoted by the Italian agency as saying: “As a colleague and I – two women who are not generally recognised as Jewish – were passing through a side entrance to St Peter’s Square as part of an international delegation of Jews, a member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard visibly hissed at us ‘Jews’ and then made the gesture of spitting in our direction with obvious contempt.”

If the episode is confirmed by the internal investigation, drastic measures could be envisaged, according to Ansa. At the same audience, Pope Leo XIV declared: “The Church does not tolerate anti-Semitism and fights it, because of the Gospel itself.” This statement was greeted by long applause.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories