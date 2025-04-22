The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Guard swearing-in ceremony postponed following Pope Francis death

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The swearing-in ceremony of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which usually takes place on May 6 each year, has been postponed to a date to be announced next autumn.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“In these days of grief and recollection, following the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Pontifical Swiss Guard is fully focused on its mission and unites in prayer for his eternal repose,” reads a note. “We thank all those involved for their understanding and respect at this solemn moment.”

+ Uncertain future for Swiss soldiers protecting the Pope

Every year – in the presence of a Swiss delegation – the new guards take an oath on the anniversary of the sack of Rome, May 6, 1527, when 189 Swiss Guards, 147 of whom were killed, defended Pope Clement VII against the Lansquenets enlisted in the army of Charles V. The guards thus swore to protect and defend the reigning Pope and all his legitimate successors as they had done in the past.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.

