Swiss Guard swearing-in ceremony postponed following Pope Francis death

Swiss Guards, swearing-in ceremony postponed on 6 May

The swearing-in ceremony of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which usually takes place on May 6 each year, has been postponed to a date to be announced next autumn.

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Italiano it Guardie Svizzere, rinviata cerimonia giuramento del 6 maggio Original Read more: Guardie Svizzere, rinviata cerimonia giuramento del 6 maggio

Русский ru В Ватикане отложили церемонию присяги швейцарских гвардейцев Read more: В Ватикане отложили церемонию присяги швейцарских гвардейцев

“In these days of grief and recollection, following the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Pontifical Swiss Guard is fully focused on its mission and unites in prayer for his eternal repose,” reads a note. “We thank all those involved for their understanding and respect at this solemn moment.”

Every year – in the presence of a Swiss delegation – the new guards take an oath on the anniversary of the sack of Rome, May 6, 1527, when 189 Swiss Guards, 147 of whom were killed, defended Pope Clement VII against the Lansquenets enlisted in the army of Charles V. The guards thus swore to protect and defend the reigning Pope and all his legitimate successors as they had done in the past.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/jdp

