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SWISS cancelled 125 flights during severe storm

Swiss has cancelled 125 flights due to last week’s bad weather
Swiss has cancelled 125 flights due to last week’s bad weather Keystone-SDA

A severe storm on August 28 resulted in Swiss International Air Lines cancelling 125 flights.

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SWISS cancelled 125 flights during severe storm
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Keystone-SDA

This affected a total of 15,572 passengers, as a SWISS spokesperson told the AWP news agency. “This figure includes not only flights that were cancelled on Friday itself, but also later flights that we had to cancel as a result of the storm and the resulting disruptions to our flight operations.”

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Such an event quickly leads to a huge “domino effect” in flight operations, said the spokesperson. “If we have to cancel a flight, the aircraft and its crew are no longer where they are needed for the next scheduled flight. At the same time, we have to organise new connections for the passengers affected.”

Furthermore, due to the sometimes significant delays, numerous connecting flights were missed. All of this, in turn, affects further flights and passengers and can have a knock-on effect across the entire flight schedule for several days.

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Teams at the operations centre worked through the night to organise the best possible alternatives for passengers and to stabilise flight operations. “Given the scale of the situation, this was an exceptional situation for us too,” said the spokesperson.

SWISS will cover the resulting support costs for the affected passengers. “Depending on the situation, this includes the cost of a hotel stay, transport to and from the hotel, and meals until the next available connecting flight,” said the spokesperson.

SWISS had already been severely affected by a storm over Zurich airport at the end of June. At the time, the thunderstorm raged over Switzerland’s largest airport for 2.5 hours, leading to operational disruptions.

As a result, 26 aircraft had to divert to other airports. In total, over 10,000 passengers were affected by the thunderstorm on June 30.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR