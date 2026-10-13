Swiss Helicopter accused of under-reporting flights

Swiss Helicopter has carried out thousands of unauthorised flights. Keystone-SDA

For years, Swiss Helicopter is accused of under-reported flight movements, sparking criminal proceedings against an employee.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Swiss Helicopter ha effettuato migliaia di voli non autorizzati Original Read more: Swiss Helicopter ha effettuato migliaia di voli non autorizzati

Swiss Helicopter was informed in March by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) of an investigation, the company wrote today in response to an enquiry from Keystone-ATS.

An administrative criminal procedure is currently underway against the manager of facilities used by Swiss Helicopter. According to Tamedia newspapers the man is an employee of Swiss Helicopter. He is presumed innocent.

Swiss Helicopter further clarified that, according to the findings of an internal investigation, the aerodrome manager had reported flight movement figures to the FOCA that were too low over an extended period. The operational management and the board of directors were reportedly unaware of the false declarations.

The investigation was triggered by a residents’ group troubled by noise. In fact, 3,000 flight movements per year are permitted at Gsteigwiler. The residents’ group estimated that Swiss Helicopter had carried out around 8,000 flights in the past year.

While Swiss helicopter disputes this figure, the company has acknowledged that the limit was significantly exceeded. In its statement, Swiss Helicopter apologised, but also requested a higher flight quota. It says the heliport cannot be operated in an economically sustainable manner “under the current restrictions” and its continued operation is at risk in the short to medium term.

To circumvent the restrictions, since April Swiss Helicopter has been taking off and landing outside the official landing area, for example on fields. This is “permitted under aviation regulations and essential for commercial helicopter operators”, the company added. However, efforts are being made to use these off-field landing sites only when it is “operationally necessary”.

The FOCA clarifies, upon request, that it does not independently collect data on air traffic movements, which depends on accurate recording by the heliports.

According to its website, Swiss Helicopter operates 34 helicopters across 15 bases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein and employs 130 staff.

The heliport in question, Gsteigwiler, is situated near Interlaken. From this location, Swiss Helicopter operates transport, business and supply flights, as well as sightseeing and training flights.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories