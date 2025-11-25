Swiss hospitals cut losses but most still struggle financially
Swiss hospitals narrowed their losses last year, posting a deficit of CHF347 million ($429 million) – down from CHF777 million in 2023. But federal data shows that two-thirds of hospitals reported a worsening financial position.
Swiss hospitals saw revenues rise by 3.6% between 2023 and 2024, reaching CHF36.6 billion. Costs were also up, but at a slower pace – up 2.3% to CHF36.95 billion.
The 2024 financial year ended with a loss of CHF347 million, a marked improvement on the CHF777 million recorded in 2023, the Federal Statistical Office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Nearly two-thirds of public hospitals (62%) finished 2024 in the red, compared with just over a third (37%) of private clinics. Overall, two out of three hospitals reported a worse financial position than in 2023.
