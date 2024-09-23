Swiss hospitals fail to achieve margins for sustainable operation

Swiss hospitals fail to achieve margins for sustainable operations Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The majority of Swiss hospitals don't achieve the margins required for sustainable operation. The association H+ Swiss Hospitals is calling for an immediate rethink of healthcare policy in order not to jeopardise medical care.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Spitäler erreichen Margen für nachhaltigen Betrieb nicht Original Read more: Schweizer Spitäler erreichen Margen für nachhaltigen Betrieb nicht

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

EBITDA margins – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – have fallen massively in recent years, H+ announced on Monday. This was the result of a survey of the key financial figures of around 90% of Swiss hospitals. A margin of 10% is necessary for sustainable hospital operations. However, this figure fell to 2.5% for acute-care hospitals in 2023, it added.

This will have an impact on the hospitals’ equity reserves, which will increasingly have to be used to cover running costs. The reserves of acute-care hospitals have fallen by an average of 5.6% in the last two years and are thus approaching the minimum target value of 30%. This jeopardises long-term investments that are essential for the operation and modernisation of hospitals.

More

More Healthcare costs: should Swiss hospitals clamp down on expenses? This content was published on Many Swiss hospitals are making considerable losses, require millions in aid and have to cut services. Join the discussion on “dialogue”. Read more: Healthcare costs: should Swiss hospitals clamp down on expenses?

The problem lies in the remuneration and tariff system, the report continued. Although hospital revenues are increasing, margins are not improving. In the outpatient sector in particular, the current tariffs do not cover the real costs, the report continued. According to H+, there is a shortfall of 30%. External factors such as inflation and the shortage of specialists are further exacerbating the situation.

In order to ensure the quality of care in the long term, H+ is calling on politicians and health insurers to immediately increase tariffs by 5%. Over the next four years, outpatient tariffs would also have to be gradually increased by 15% in order to cover real costs.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.