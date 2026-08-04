Overnight hotel stays continue to fall in Switzerland
The Swiss hotel industry once again welcomed fewer guests in June. The reason remained falling demand from abroad. If the previous year’s record figure is to be matched, a strong second half of the year is now required.
With 4.1 million overnight stays, June saw a fall of 2.2% – or 93,000 – compared with the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday. The main reason for this was weaker demand from abroad: the number of overnight stays by foreign guests fell by 4.4% to 2.2 million. By contrast, overnight stays by domestic guests rose slightly by 0.4% to 1.9 million.
Overnight stays in the first half of 2026 were also below the previous year’s level. From January to June, the Swiss hotel sector recorded a total of 20.3 million overnight stays, 0.7% fewer than in the same period last year. Here too, the decline is attributable to foreign guests: their overnight stays fell by 2% to 10.2 million, while overnight stays by domestic guests rose by 0.7% to 10.1 million.
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While the sector had continued the record-breaking trend of 2025 in the first two months of the year, overnight stays have fallen every month since March – or, more precisely, since the start of the Iran war. To exceed last year’s record of 42.8 million overnight stays, a significantly stronger second half of the year will now be required.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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