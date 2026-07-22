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Swiss hotels report fourth consecutive monthly decline in overnight stays

Swiss hotel sector continues to see fewer overnight stays in June
Swiss hotel sector continues to see fewer overnight stays in June Keystone-SDA

In June 2026, the Swiss hotel industry recorded a decline in overnight stays for the fourth month running. This was once again due to a fall in the number of foreign guests.

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Keystone-SDA

The number of overnight stays fell by 2.2% in June compared with the same month last year, according to a second estimate released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Wednesday. This comes as no surprise, given that the FSO’s initial estimate had already pointed to a decline.

Significantly fewer visitors from Asia

Among foreign guests, overnight stays fell by 4.6%. The slight increase of 0.7% among domestic guests was not enough to offset this decline.

The decline was particularly marked among visitors from Asia (-19%). In particular, there were significantly fewer visitors from India (-34%) and the Gulf states (-30%). The number of overnight stays by Chinese guests also fell by 7.4%. By contrast, there was only a slight decrease in the number of guests from Europe (-0.3%) and the Americas (-0.1%).

In the first two months of 2026, the Swiss hotel industry had continued seamlessly on from the previous year’s record-breaking performance. Since March, however, the number of overnight stays has been falling month on month.

The FSO will publish the final and absolute figures for June on August 4.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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