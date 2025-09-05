Swiss intelligence service fails to quell staff discontent

FIS is in the midst of structural reforms Keystone

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Internal tensions within the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) remain high despite efforts to address staff concerns, according to Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

3 minutes

RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Reform measures implemented after a negative survey have not yet had any impact, complains the Confederation’s staff association. The FIS management has acknowledged difficulties but says everything is being done to support staff.

“The restructuring [of FIS] must be considered a failure. We are now trying to clear the rubble and minimise the damage. So far, with limited success,” Jérôme Hayoz, secretary-general of the Swiss Confederation’s Staff Association (APC) told RTS.

+ Spying game: what does the Swiss intelligence service do?

Since 2024, FIS units, work processes, and job descriptions have all been renewed to modernise Swiss intelligence. But this ambitious project is not going down well with some of the staff, who are already very busy with their daily tasks.

‘Criticism stifled’

An internal survey conducted in the autumn of 2024 presented catastrophic results for management. In February, FIS director Christian Dussey announced his departure, while promising to implement new measures to support angry staff.

“The current situation has not improved much since the publication of the disastrous results of the survey,” said Hayoz. “Certainly, various problems have been identified and highlighted, but unfortunately, fine declarations are often not followed by action.”

+ The Russia affair in the Swiss secret service

The union representative also points to communication problems between management and the rank and file, as well as a culture of fear. “Some superiors are trying to stifle criticism. This is quite problematic and is causing some consternation among staff.”

Staff departing

Staff departures are building up, including the head of human resources, who will be leaving barely a year and a half after taking office.

Senior defence ministry official Marc Siegenthaler will continue in the role of assisting FIS management until the end of this year.

Restructuring continues “in a sustained manner, regardless of the appointment of a new director,” said a FIS spokesperson. The resignation of the head of human resources is not directly related to the reforms, she added.

“The staff fluctuation rate is higher than elsewhere in the Confederation. But it’s completely comparable to the private sector undergoing change. The rate is decreasing.”

The spokesperson dismissed allegation describing a climate of fear at FIS.

Adapted from French with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.