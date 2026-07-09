Swiss job market stagnates
The Swiss job market was static in the second quarter of 2026. Compared to the first three months of the year, the number of job vacancies fell by 2.4%, and was down 0.2% year-on-year.
The picture varies depending on the occupational group, as shown by the Swiss Job Market Index by Adecco and the University of Zurich’s Job Market Monitor.
+ Why Switzerland needs workers from abroad
Compared with the previous year, there were more job vacancies in healthcare professions (+17%), skilled trades and industry (+12%), office-based roles (+9%) and IT (+6%).
By contrast, demand fell in scientific professions (-18%), as well as in commercial (-13%) and economics-related professions (-10%).
Adecco attributes this generally subdued trend to the gloomy economic outlook and ongoing uncertainty. At the same time, demand for skilled workers remains high in sectors such as healthcare, construction and industry.
More
+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.