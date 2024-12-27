Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss judo pioneer and Olympian dies at age 86

judo athlete
Eric Hänni was the first Swiss athlete to win an Olympic medal in judo. Keystone-SDA / Alessandro Della Valle
Swiss judo pioneer and Olympian dies at age 86
Swiss judo pioneer and Olympian dies at age 86

Eric Hänni, silver medallist in judo at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, died on December 25, aged 86, announced the Swiss Judo and Ju-jitsu Federation.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Eric Hänni was one of the key figures in Swiss judo. His silver medal in Tokyo was Switzerland’s first in the sport’s Olympic history. That same year, he also won bronze at the European Championships, cementing his reputation as a world-class judoka.

Hänni was particularly well known for his technical speciality, uchi-mata. For his merits, he was awarded the ninth dan, one of the highest honours in judo. “He was a source of inspiration and a role model for many,” writes the federation on its website.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

