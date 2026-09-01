Swiss Life to cut around 600 jobs by 2028

Swiss Life is cutting around 600 jobs by 2028 Keystone-SDA

Insurer Swiss Life is set to cut around 600 jobs by 2028. This will affect Swiss Life Switzerland and Swiss Life Asset Managers in roughly equal measure, primarily abroad.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss Life baut bis 2028 rund 600 Stellen ab Original Read more: Swiss Life baut bis 2028 rund 600 Stellen ab

A large proportion of this is to be achieved through “natural wastage”. The company currently employs around 11,000 staff.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, Swiss Life justified the move by citing the “profitable expansion of the business beyond 2027 and the need to improve efficiency, partly through the opportunities offered by ongoing digitalisation”.

Around 100 posts have already been cut through selective recruitment for vacant positions. A further 100 posts are set to follow by the end of 2026. The statement adds that the employees affected will be supported in finding new career paths.

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More Swiss Life pays $77.4 million to placate US tax authorities This content was published on The company will pay a $25.3 million fine plus $52.1 million in restitution and forfeiture to resolve a charge it conspired to defraud US tax authorities through its private placement life insurance business, Reuters news agency reported on Friday. The three-year agreement concerns Swiss Life’s insurance wrapper business, a type of life insurance policy “wrapped”… Read more: Swiss Life pays $77.4 million to placate US tax authorities

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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