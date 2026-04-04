Swiss metals and machine industry worried about new US tariff rules

Swiss metal suppliers: US customs rules are a factor of uncertainty Keystone-SDA

Swiss metal suppliers have expressed concern about the announced US tariff rules for steel and aluminium. They expect more uncertainty and a higher administrative burden.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Metall-Zulieferer: US-Zollregeln sind Unsicherheitsfaktor Original Read more: Schweizer Metall-Zulieferer: US-Zollregeln sind Unsicherheitsfaktor

“President Trump has strengthened tariffs on imported aluminum, steel, and copper to protect the national security of the United States, including the economic resilience of vital industries and the financial position of American workers,” said the official statementExternal link released on Thursday.

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The proclamation lays down criteria for imposing tariffs of between 10% to 50% on metals and machinery imports and builds on previous actions taken by President Donald Trump using Section 232. The Trump administration credits these tariffs for making the United States the third largest steel producing nation in the world in 2025.

“For Swiss machine manufacturers, these changes are likely to mean more complexity, uncertainty and administrative effort in terms of calculation, declaration and supply chains,” Daniel Probst, managing director of the Swiss Metal Suppliers Association, said in a statement to the news agency AWP on Saturday. The exact impact would depend heavily on product classification, material proportions and individual supply chains.

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The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) in Bern is currently analysing the details of Trump’s latest tariff announcement. “Reliable estimates of costs or operational adjustments will only be possible once this has been completed,” Probst continued.

The industry association Swissmem was also cautious. The association explained that it had not yet been able to examine the new rules in detail and wanted to wait for Seco’s assessment first.

Different rates based on product

On Thursday evening, US President Donald Trump announced significantly stricter customs rules for steel, aluminium and, in some cases, copper. These are due to come into force on Monday. In many cases, they could place a greater burden on mechanical engineering companies than before.

The tariffs will now be levied on the entire value of the goods, not just on the metal content. In addition, the US market price will be used as the basis for calculating some of the duties on steel, which could increase them further. Accordingly, a rate of 50% now applies to raw products such as sheets or coils, and 25% for parts made from them. For certain industrial products, a temporary cap of 15% applies until the end of 2027. Products with a maximum metal content of 15% remain exempt.

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Adapted from German by AI/ac

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