Swiss ministers praise football team for World Cup journey

Swiss Sports Minister Martin Pfister was at the game against Argentina in Kansas City on Saturday evening. Keystone-SDA

Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Sports Minister Martin Pfister have congratulated the men’s national football team after it was knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage by Argentina.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundespräsident und Sportminister gratulieren der Nati Original Read more: Bundespräsident und Sportminister gratulieren der Nati

“Thank you very much for the emotions, and a huge well done to everyone,” Parmelin wrote on the platform X.

For Parmelin, despite the disappointment, what will remain in his memory most of all is an extraordinary tournament and a close-knit team which captivated the whole of Switzerland, he wrote after the defeat early on Sunday morning (Swiss time).

Sports Minister Pfister had a similar message: even though being knocked out of the World Cup was painful, the team made Swiss football history by reaching the quarter-finals, he wrote on X. “For that, the team deserves great respect and our heartfelt thanks.”

Pfister was in the stadium in Kansas City for the quarter-final match, which Murat Yakin’s team lost 1–3 to world champions Argentina in extra time.

Swiss parliamentarians also took to X to share their emotions after the match. Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger, for example, a Lucerne-based Centre Party Senator, tweeted: “Our national team – what heroes! Thank you for this sensational World Cup!”

Another Centre Party parliamentarian, Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter, wrote simply: “A bitter end. Well done.” Meanwhile Patrick Hässig, a Liberal Green parliamentarian from Zurich, expressed his thanks to the team for a “midsummer fairy tale”.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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