Swiss mountain passes close early after first snowfall
Winter is making itself felt in the Alps, forcing the early closure of major mountain roads.
The Swiss Touring Club (TCS) reports on its traffic information portal that the Gotthard and San Bernardino passes are already closed to traffic.
Rainfall and wintry weather conditions have brought forward the closure of several roads which, in a typical year, are closed between late October and early November. No reopening date has been given for some mountain passes. This is the case for the Gotthard, San Bernardino, Nufenen (Novena), Grimsel and Susten passes, which are closed for safety reasons, according to information from the TCS. For other Alpine roads, however, the closures are temporary: the Furka, for example, is impassable only until Monday, unless the relevant authorities issue further updates.
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Despite the initial closures, a significant part of the Alpine road network remains open to traffic. Among the routes that remain open are the Albula and the Flüela, important links to the Engadine, as well as the Forcola di Livigno, the Bernina, the Julier (Giulia) and the Forno. For some of these routes, the seasonal closure is normally scheduled for later in the year, whilst others remain open all year round, weather permitting.
The situation can change rapidly as the weather evolves. The TCS therefore advises motorists travelling through the Alpine regions to check for the latest traffic updates before setting off.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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