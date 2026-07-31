Swiss mountains claim third paraglider in three weeks
A fatal crash occurred yesterday afternoon in the Crap Ner area of Laax when a 24-year-old paraglider crashed onto a steep slope.
According to initial reports from the Graubünden Cantonal Police, the 24-year-old was flying from Upper Valais towards Graubünden. The fatal crash occurred on the southern slope of the Crap Ner, a mountain in the Laax area which rises to over 2,700 metres. Air rescue service Rega recovered the pilot’s body, which was already lifeless.
Under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which investigates aviation accidents, the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.
There have already been two other fatal paragliding accidents in Switzerland over the past two weeks. The first occurred on July 14 above the Valais village of Vercorin. The victim was a 46-year-old Swiss national. The second accident took place on July 29 in Naters in Upper Valais. For reasons as yet unknown, a 35-year-old Swiss paraglider lost control of his glider in the Foggenhorn region above the Gredetsch Valley and crashed.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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