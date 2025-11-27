Swiss multinationals create more jobs than foreign firms
In 2024, large Swiss corporations generated more jobs than foreign corporate groups. However, the majority of turnover is still generated by groups from abroad.
This is the conclusion of an analysis published on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). According to this, around 2.14 million people were employed in a group of companies in 2024. This corresponds to an increase of 0.8% compared to the previous year.
The increase is mainly attributable to domestically controlled multinational groups. These recorded an increase in employment of 1.4%. According to the FSO, large domestic companies thus employed almost half of the workforce.
Compared to foreign-controlled corporate groups, this increase was greater. In the same period, the number of employees at foreign-controlled groups rose by 0.2%.
Foreign multinationals drive turnover
In terms of turnover, however, foreign-controlled multinationals are ahead according to the FSO. They accounted for almost two thirds of the total turnover of all corporate groups.
According to the statistics authority, corporate groups generally play a “driving role” on the Swiss labour market. More than two out of five jobs in the market economy sector are located in such corporate conglomerates.
