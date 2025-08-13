Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is working on a new series of banknotes on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. Twelve designs for the new series have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.
Entwürfe für neue Banknotenserie liegen vor
A research institute will conduct an opinion survey from August 13 until September 7, the SNB announced on Wednesday. At the same time, an advisory board made up of external experts will assess the proposals.
According to the SNB, the six best designs will then enter the second stage of the competition. The winner should be announced at the beginning of 2026. The new banknotes are not due to come into circulation until the early 2030s at the earliest.
