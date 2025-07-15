Swiss nuclear plant is off the grid for an indefinite period
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss nuclear plant is off the grid for an indefinite period
The Gösgen nuclear power plant in Däniken in canton Solothurn is not producing any electricity until further notice. The operator must provide evidence of fallback in case of a possible overload in the feedwater pipework system. The supervisory authority ENSI has not given any time frame for this.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
AKW Gösgen SO ist für unbestimmte Zeit vom Netz
Original
The safety scenarios are very comprehensive and require more time to prepare than originally planned, the media office of the Gösgen-Däniken nuclear power plant said on Tuesday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Submission of readiness evidence to the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) will depend on the progress of the preparation. In response to an enquiry, the ENSI media office did not provide any information on how long it will take to review the documents. “We cannot estimate this at present,” it said.
Annual review has long been completed
Three weeks ago, the operator announced that the plant would remain offline longer than planned following the annual inspection. The plant was shut down on May 24 for the overhaul. According to the operators, it is currently in a safe, shutdown state.
More
More
Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?
This content was published on
The Swiss government wants to end a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants to ensure all options are open for the country’s future energy mix.
The replacement of non-return valves in the feed water system is planned as part of the technical modernisation. New calculation methods were used in the process. These had shown that in the event of a pipe rupture, overloads or pressure peaks could occur in individual areas of the feedwater pipework system in the non-nuclear part of the plant. The nuclear power plant operator informed the supervisory authority ENSI.
Supervisory authority decides on authorisation
The nuclear power plant can only be restarted once ENSI has given the go-ahead after checking the evidence. If a nuclear power plant is not connected to the grid as planned, this costs the operator money. As most of the electricity is usually sold in advance, the missing electricity has to be purchased. The media office of the Gösgen nuclear power plant said that the costs cannot yet be quantified.
The plant generates around eight billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year, covering around 13% of Switzerland’s electricity consumption. It began commercial operation in 1979. The main shareholder is Alpiq (40%), followed by Axpo Power, CKW, the City of Zurich and Energie Wasser Bern.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Higher direct payments fail to curb scrub encroachment on alpine pastures
This content was published on
The scrub encroachment on Swiss alpine pastures leads to the loss of grassland and damages the typical landscape. It is also responsible for the decline in biodiversity. Despite higher direct payments, the bushes continue to spread.
Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey
This content was published on
In a survey, the population of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland expressed general satisfaction with their lives. Respondents were less happy with politics and their personal finances, according to the online comparison service Moneyland.
WHO ‘extremely concerned’ about growing vaccination scepticism
This content was published on
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccination scepticism and a collapse in funding for vaccination campaigns pose a major threat to the health of the world's population.
High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions
This content was published on
The priorities of wealthy private individuals have shifted against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. While spending on luxury goods is declining, demand for travel and experiences is unabated.
Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus
This content was published on
Researchers from the Universities of Basel and Zurich (UZH) have sequenced the genome of the Spanish flu virus, thanks to a sample taken from an 18-year-old Swiss boy who died in the city on the Limmat in 1918, when the pandemic spread around the world.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.