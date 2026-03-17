SWISS offers up to CHF15,000 for voluntary departure

SWISS offers up to CHF15,000 for voluntary departure. Keystone-SDA

Since last Friday, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has been offering flight attendants financial incentives for voluntary resignation or a temporary break. The aim is to reduce the airline's surplus of cabin crew.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Swiss offre jusqu’à 15’000 francs pour un départ volontaire Original Read more: Swiss offre jusqu’à 15’000 francs pour un départ volontaire

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Cabin crew who voluntarily terminate their contracts by April 30 will receive a lump-sum bonus of up to CHF15,000 ($19,000), adjusted to their employment level, a SWISS spokeswoman told the AWP news agency on Monday, confirming reports in 20 Minuten and the Aerotelegraph online portal. The condition is that the employees leave the company by the end of August 2026 at the latest.

An indemnity will also be paid in the event of a switch to a “dormant contract” of at least one year, possible from the sixth year of service and guaranteeing a return after the break. The bonus will also be granted on a pro rata basis for a switch to the “Study & Fly” model, aimed primarily at employees wishing to study while working part-time.

The offer is aimed at all the 4,000 or so cabin crew based in Zurich, the spokeswoman explained. “In recent months, we have already offered voluntary options such as unpaid leave or individual breaks. Many colleagues take advantage of these when it suits their personal situation,” she added.

No redundancies planned

The airline is confident that it will be able to reduce the surplus of staff through these voluntary measures. “Redundancies are not envisaged for the time being and would represent the last resort if voluntary measures were not to suffice,” the spokeswoman said.

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“Cabin crew requirements are constantly changing according to the flight schedule, the season and operational developments. At present, we estimate that up to around 300 cabin crew are temporarily overstaffed in some months compared to what we can deploy,” she explained. “We expect this situation to gradually normalise over the coming months and to be brought back into balance by early 2027 at the latest.”

Last autumn SWISS hired around 400 excess cabin crew. SWISS cites persistent engine problems and a continuing shortage of pilots. This is forcing it to fly less than planned and not be able to employ all flight attendants at full capacity.

A spokeswoman said it was too early to assess the response to the offer, which was only announced last Friday.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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